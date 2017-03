Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that spring is here, it's time to say "Happy New Year" to the Persian community.

The occasion, known as Nowruz, is being observed and celebrated around the world. That included the state Capitol, where members of the local Iranian community held a gathering.

Nowruz has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in western and central Asia as well as parts of the Black Sea and Balkans.

A typical celebration involves gift giving and eating a feast.