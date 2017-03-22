Popular El Dorado County Wedding Venue May Lose its Permit Following Noise Complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLOMA -- Saying 'I do' at Villa Florentina in rural El Dorado County has been memorable for many brides and grooms, like the Carters.

"Incredible venue, I mean, the olive orchard and the patio and the fountains and all that stuff," said Ben Carter.

But it seems people who live near the bed and breakfast in Coloma find the weddings memorable for a different reason.

"We were supposed to close at 9:30, its gone to 9:34 we got in trouble for that," said Adam Anderson, owner of Villa Florentina.

Anderson has been the owner for two years but says complaints started before he took over.

Documents from the El Dorado County Planning Commission outline repeated complaints from last year.

They are for excessive noise, incorrect location of sound systems and operating after the 9:30 p.m. cutoff time.

"It's not like we're staying up late with heavy metal music, we're talking about Kenny G and pretty nice stuff and people having happy noise," said Anderson.

Thursday, El Dorado County supervisors will discuss whether or not to pull the venue's permit, but Anderson will fight to keep it.

"I hope they understand that it wasn't my intention to violate this permit," Anderson said.

Neighbor Luanne Finn doesn't mind the events near her home, but knows those who are upset are vocal about it.

"Sometimes I can hear the music, but it's a fun time people are having, so it doesn't bother me," Finn said.

Anderson says losing the ability to host weddings means losing money for his business and others in nearby Placerville which also get a boost from the popular venue.

It would also mean losing a special place to tie the knot for couples like Carter and his wife.

"You don't have other venues like that in the area," says Carter.

Anderson says the venue is booked through fall 2018. It's unknown how losing a permit would effect those couples.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.