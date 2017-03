Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is hanging out at the “To the Rescue: The Fire Trucks and People That Saved Our Cities” Exhibit.

Where:

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street, Sacramento

When: March 16 through May 29, 2017

Costs: $10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $9 for military, $5 for youth (ages 5-18), FREE for children ages 4 and under

For More:

916-442-6802 or www.calautomuseum.org