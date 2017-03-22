Tonight, on FOX40 News at 10, why 911 may not be able to find you.
Tonight: Can 911 Find You?
-
Couple Wake Up to Find Strange Man Holding Their Toddler
-
FCC Investigating AT&T 911 Outages
-
Stockton Family Robbed Week After House Fire
-
Family Pleads to Have Mother’s Body Removed from Sacramento River after Accident
-
Man Finds Bloodied Stranger with a Knife Hiding in His Bathroom
-
-
6-Month-Old Dies After Babysitter Couldn’t Reach 911
-
Boy, 8, Says ‘Angels’ Helped Him Free Dad From Collapsed Car
-
‘Butt Dial’ Voicemail May Have Captured Woman’s Plea for Life
-
Woman Locked in Trunk of Car Saved by Old Flip Phone
-
Baggage Handler Trapped in Cargo Hold During Flight
-
-
‘Can You Hear Me?’ Scam has Police Warning People to Hang up Immediately
-
Boy, 5, Found Chewing on Used Condom at School Playground
-
‘I Need to Get Out’: 8 Women Held Captive in Mansion, Police Say