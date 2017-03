Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Owner and executive chef of Localis, Chris Barnum, joined us in the kitchen to show off one of the amazing new items on the Spring menu. Today he served up the new Passmore Steelhead dish. They like to keep their menu updated and only use the freshest ingredients. Check out Localis and try something new.

More info:

Localis

2031 S. Street, Sacramento

(916) 737-7699

LocalisSacramento.com

Facebook: LocalisSacramento