Weeks after Oroville Spillway Emergency, All Evacuation Advisories Lifted for Butte County

OROVILLE — All evacuation advisories and warnings have been lifted for Butte County, more than five weeks after the Oroville Dam spillway emergency.

“These past six weeks have been a very difficult and unsettling time for many individuals and families affected by the danger posed by fast-moving erosion to the emergency spillway,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in a news release sent Wednesday. “I couldn’t be more proud of this community and the countless unsung heroes who helped their neighbors and cared for those who needed it most.”

Since the Feb. 12 emergency, when erosion was discovered along the Lake Oroville reservoir’s auxiliary spillway, work has been done to repair both that spillway and the dam’s main spillway, which was discovered to have damage nearly a week earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office says despite improved conditions, water levels could change during the spring runoff season.