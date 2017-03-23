Adopt a Pet: Lola

Posted 10:11 AM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10AM, March 23, 2017

Sacramento SPCA brought along Lola a 12-year-old mixed dog in need of a home.

Animal ID 14636676
Species Dog
Breed Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog
Age 12 years 7 months 2 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Brown/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs
Intake Date 1/12/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

+++MANDATORY MEDICAL CONSULT+++

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
I lived with kids in my previous home.

Quite the lady, calm, gentle 42 pound Lola is sensitive and affectionate, walks very well on leash and knows "sit" and "shake." |kc|

SENIORS FOR SENIORS
Because Lola is 5+ years old, her adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.