Adopt a Pet: Lola

Sacramento SPCA brought along Lola a 12-year-old mixed dog in need of a home.

Animal ID 14636676 Species Dog Breed Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog Age 12 years 7 months 2 days Gender Female Size Large Color Brown/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $100.00

+++MANDATORY MEDICAL CONSULT+++

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.

I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.

I lived with kids in my previous home.

Quite the lady, calm, gentle 42 pound Lola is sensitive and affectionate, walks very well on leash and knows "sit" and "shake." |kc|

SENIORS FOR SENIORS

Because Lola is 5+ years old, her adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.