Adopt a Pet: Lola

Sacramento SPCA brought along Lola a 12-year-old mixed dog in need of a home.
|Animal ID
|14636676
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog
|Age
|12 years 7 months 2 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Brown/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|1/12/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
+++MANDATORY MEDICAL CONSULT+++
I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
I lived with kids in my previous home.
Quite the lady, calm, gentle 42 pound Lola is sensitive and affectionate, walks very well on leash and knows "sit" and "shake." |kc|
SENIORS FOR SENIORS
Because Lola is 5+ years old, her adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.