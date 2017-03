Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Carlisle of "Man's Best Friend" joined us on the patio to talk about his all organic pet products. His company makes different healthcare products for dogs like balms, waxes, and shampoo. These organic products are best to use for pets because they are all natural and healthy for your pets. You can try these great products yourself and receive 20% off when you use coupon code "Fox40" at checkout.

More info:

MBFPetProducts.com

Facebook: @MBFPetProducts

Instagram: @MBF_PET_Products