Car Crashes Into Grass Valley Papa Murphy’s, Injures 7

Posted 9:20 PM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:19PM, March 23, 2017

Fire crews were at a Grass Valley Papa Murphy’s after a car drove into the shop. (Credit: Grass Valley Fire Department)

GRASS VALLEY — Seven people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a Grass Valley Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

Car crashes into Papa Murphy’s and stops 20 feet into the shop. (Credit: Grass Valley Fire Department)

The vehicle, driven by an unidentified person, drove over a sidewalk and drove into the Fowler Center Papa Murphy’s Pizza at 5:52 p.m. It came to a stop more than 20 feet into the pizza shop, according to the Grass Valley Fire Department.

All seven people sustained minor injuries. Two people were taken to Sierra Nevada Hospital and five others were treated on scene.

The Grass Valley Police Department is investigating the incident and has yet to report the cause of the crash.