Double Homicide in Stockton Under Investigation

STOCKTON — The Stockton police are searching for a motive and suspect information after a double homicide early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a 49-year-old stabbing victim located near 3300 E. Anderson Street.

The man told police the original incident happened near 3300 E. Main Street and said there may be other victims.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed as in critical but stable condition.

Once they responded to the second scene, they found a 52-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Both victims were stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies were located at the Main Street Post Office.

At this time there is no suspect or information regarding a motive.

The Stockton Police Department asks that anyone with possible information contact them at (209) 946-0600.