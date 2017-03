Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Cate Shanahan joined us to talk about her book Deep Nutrition. The book is based on the history of human eating habits and outlines the four pillars of the human diet. This diet is based on the original human diet and is meant for everyone. Check out her book to learn more about the original human diet.

More info:

Dr. Cate Shanahan

DrCate.com

Facebook: Doctor Cate

Twitter: @DrCateShanahan