First Robotics Competition Sacramento Regional

Posted 10:11 AM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, March 23, 2017

Gary is out at the FIRST Robotics Competition Regional at UC Davis. Sixty area and out of state high schools will bring students, teachers, mentors, sponsors and family members to participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition. This high-tech sporting event will allow teams to compete for honors and recognition that reward design excellence, sportsmanship, teamwork and more.