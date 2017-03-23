Lil Eazy-E’s Entourage Could Face Police Investigation Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- The son of legendary rapper Eazy-E may be facing a police investigation after performing at Ovation Ultra Lounge Saturday night.

Lil Eazy-E played at Ovation Ultra Lounge that evening, and police say that when the rapper and his traveling entourage returned to their hotel for an "after party" things got out of hand.

Police responded to a call from the staff at the Hampton Inn & Suites at 6:49 Sunday morning. The staff member who called said a woman had been sexually assaulted in one of their rooms that was part of Lil Eazy-E's group.

The victim, according to police, said she had gone to the hotel after attending the concert at Ovation. She eventually fell asleep in one of the rooms at the hotel.

"When she woke up, after realizing she had been assaulted, she confronted everybody in the room," said Chief of Police Tim Mattos. "During that confrontation, the people in the room all left. She followed them downstairs, they actually left the premises, which is when she requested that hotel staff call police."

Tracking down the five or six suspects has been no easy task. None are from the area, so police are going through surveillance video from the hotel and talking with staff at Ovation in hopes of identifying them.

"We will get them ID'd at some point, but it will take time," Mattos said.

"We can't speak to the character of the entertainment that came in," said the attorney who represents Ovation Ultra Lounge, Jonathan Black. "We don't have any information as to the events that transpired after he (Lil Eazy-E) left the night club."

Locals say Ovation, which has been open in the heart of the waterfront district for about a year now, has consistently had problems with it's customers. Vulgar language, fights and public intoxication have been the norm since the club opened. Charges Black denied were true.

"We have a good relationship with the community and we have a good relationship with police," Black said.

Anyone who can help identify the people involved in the alleged sexual assault are asked to call (707) 421-7373.