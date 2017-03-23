Lincoln Woman Seen on Surveillance Video Stealing Purse Turns Herself In

LINCOLN — The Lincoln woman seen on surveillance video stealing another woman’s purse in a Walmart earlier this week has turned herself in, police announced Thursday evening.

The Lincoln Police Department credited the reach of social media with the arrest.

Investigators say the woman, identified as 45-year-old Amber Herrington, turned herself in after she learned she was identified.

She was arrested in connection with the Walmart purse theft and another purse theft police say happened a few days earlier.