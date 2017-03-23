Mom Who Beat Cancer while Pregnant Dies after Giving Birth to Twins

FRESNO — A mom who overcame the odds of beating cancer while pregnant died just a day after giving birth to twins.

Jamie Snider, 30, was diagnosed with cervical cancer before learning she was pregnant with twins. Snider lost an ovary but overcame the cancer. It was during her pregnancy doctors told her the cancer returned, KGO-TV reports.

Just last week, Snider posted a smiling photo from the hospital before giving birth to her twins Camila and Nico.

“‘God has been by my side the whole time. All your prayers and love have kept me going as well. Wish me luck. I’m having a C-section at 7 and then a radial hysterectomy right after. I’ll be fine. Thank you, God, for keeping me positive through all the hard times,’ and that was her last post” her friend Larina Campanile read from Snider’s final Facebook post.

On Mar. 17, a day after the surgeries, Snider died from congenital heart failure.

Family members say the twins were born prematurely but are healthy. The twins will be relocated to Pelham, New Hampshire to live with their father when they are healthy enough to travel. They are raising money to help get the twins safely to New Hampshire.

Several GoFundMe pages have been set up to help Snider’s family pay for family expenses, memorial service and donations.

“Jamie was a ray of sunshine and the most beautiful free spirit. She touched everyone’s life that crossed her path. She will be extremely missed by so many,” read one of her GoFundMe pages.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the three pages have raised more than $20,000.

Jamie leaves behind two daughters, Aubrey and Maddy, as well as the twins.