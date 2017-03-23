Naked Man Runs Through Stockton Streets, Spits on Police Officer

STOCKTON — A naked man seen running through the streets Thursday spat on a Stockton police officer trying to arrest him.

Officers located Herbert Comauex, 43, on East Miner Avenue around 10:30 a.m. as he ran naked down the road.

When the officers tried to speak with Comauex, he charged at them. An officer used a taser on Comauex in response, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Afterward, while Comauex was being taken into custody, he spat on one of the Stockton officers.

Comauex was treated at a hospital then booked into the County Jail.

He has been charged on suspicion of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.