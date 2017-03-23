Obamacare Supporters Hold Demonstration at Rep. Denham’s Modesto Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- It was a quiet, connected shuffle, a determined demonstration that shared faces and stories of how hundreds of Stanislaus County residents have benefited under the Affordable Care Act.

“Put a face on the people that actually benefit from the ACA,” Angela Dallas, one of the demonstrators said.

Some were armed with crosses and tombstones, an illustration protesters said showed the life or death situation they’re in if Obamacare is repealed.

“Without Obamacare, (my wife) wouldn’t be able to afford the autoimmune suppressant, which changed her quality of life,” Anthony Castillo explained.

“I’ve used it for doctors appointments, for if I needed medication then I don’t have to pay $800, $900 for it,” Traevor Carlton said.

Dozens of people walked into Congressman Jeff Denham’s Modesto office on Thursday and demanded that he vote ‘no’ on the efforts to repeal Obamacare. In a statement Denham’s office told FOX40, “The congressman is taking into consideration all constituents’ concerns leading up the vote and supports their First Amendment right to peaceful public assembly.”

“If it wasn’t for Obamacare I would have no insurance,” Wendy Byrd, a Stanislaus County woman said. Byrd wore a mask to the demonstration, “The mask is fake but my story is real.”

Byrd said cancer runs in her family and if it wasn’t for Obamacare her health would have been at risk, “I need to have those screenings and stuff so if it wasn’t for Obamacare I wouldn’t get that,” Byrd said.

What everyone at the demonstration was asking from Denham was a clear answer on how he’ll vote. Denham’s communications director told us, “He is still in the process of making his decision”.

When asked what their message to Denham is, Dallas said, “We’re out here expressing what we want. We voted for you to represent us.”

Many demonstrators also wanted to speak to the congressman in person. Denham’s office said he will host a town hall meeting in Denair on April 17. More information on the town hall meeting can be found here.