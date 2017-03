× Four People Dead in South Land Park Homicide

SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating a homicide in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood.

Officers have closed part of the street, near 35th Avenue and Lonsdale Drive, as detectives investigate.

Sacramento police have confirmed four people are dead.

The suspect has been detained in San Francisco.

Neighbors in the area say this is the first time they’ve ever seen crime like this in the area.

No other information was immediately available.