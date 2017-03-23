Residents of Sacramento Apartment Complex Find Notes Reminding Them Marijuana Not Allowed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- These days around Capitol Towers in downtown Sacramento, there's a new sensibility taking root when it comes to pot.

Renters found notices on or under their doors Wednesday morning from complex management saying that despite state law allowing for the use of medical marijuana it's still banned by federal law and not allowed on apartment property.

Weidner Management wouldn't comment about their marijuana move, but others were speaking out about smoking up.

"Just a little confusing ... it kind of just shows how there are a lot of issues with that especially with the new laws being passed that it's just not going to be for medical uses but recreational as well," said Capitol Towers renter Nick Amano.

"It's private property and although your necessary beliefs or your practices are private, it shouldn't be the responsibility of an establishment," said Angel Vasquez.

"Um...it's fine...it's private property policy. I understand that it's legal now...and that's fine for people who want to indulge in it, but it's also fine for private property owners to say...not here," said Justin Pogue, who's lived at Capitol Towers for about five months.

As far as what the city of Sacramento has to say about what has been a long-standing state-federal face-off about this issue?

"We're gonna pay attention to state law in this city until we see otherwise. We don't know what the current administration is gonna do. Medical marijuana is legal in California," said Sacramento's district five councilman Jay Schenirer.

Saint Patrick's Day partiers paired with some in-town March Madness and a plain old weekend apparently made Capitol towers a little cannabis-y.

"It was more than normal...yeah," said Pogue.

But normally here, it's no biggie for little Titus and his mom Laura who said the sights and smells haven't made her uncomfortable.

"I mean it's definitely not over the top by any sort of means. I've never been irritated or annoyed by it or thought it was a rampant issue at all," Amano said.

Having more marijuana around is something all Californians will have to get used to as soon as regulations are created for the new recreational use option for adults.

According to Councilman Schenirer, the University of the Pacific just completed a study showing the growing cannabis industry will create $4.2 billion dollars worth of economic activity in a six-county region and 19,000 jobs.

He says this area need those jobs.