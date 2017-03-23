San Francisco Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Woman Wearing Veil

SAN FRANCISCO — Police arrested a man who threatened to shoot a mother with her toddler Friday when he saw she was wearing a veil.

Two officers arrested San Francisco resident Joshua Ruano, 27, when they found him blocks away from 4th and Howard Streets, where he threatened the woman.

The mother told officers that around 7:20 p.m. Ruano approached her at a park where she had taken her toddler to play. Ruano began making anti-Muslim remarks toward her then threatened to shoot her, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The woman was wearing a traditional Muslim veil at the time.

In efforts to get away from Ruano, the woman took her son and ran from the park. Officers received reports of the hate crime quickly after.

Ruano was detained a short time later. He has been charged on suspicion of committing criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement and has been booked for other, unrelated charges.