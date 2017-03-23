Six People Transported to the Hospital After Collision Involving Police Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Six people were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision involving police vehicles on Franklin Boulevard and Boyce Drive.

Authorities were making a traffic stop and was in the process of arresting two people early Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle when the incident happened.

Around 1:50 a.m. a female driver with three passengers - a man and two kids - hit a parked police vehicle causing a chain reaction.

Both adults were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the two kids were taken as a precaution.

The owner of the stolen vehicle as well as one of the officers on scene were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the female driver that caused the collision is being uncooperative and will be evaluated for a possible DUI and may be charged for not having the kids in car seats.