Whitney High School Teacher Arrested, Charged with Two Misdemeanors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- A Rocklin teacher at Whitney High School was removed from campus and placed under arrest Tuesday during school.

Eleventh-grade language arts teacher, Erica Canup, has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Canup, 27, was charged with willfully causing pain or suffering to a child and for public intoxication.

She was booked into the Placer County Jail on the Tuesday and was released Wednesday.

FOX40 has reached out to the Rocklin Unified School District for comment; we are still waiting to hear back from them.