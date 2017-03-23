Your Weekend, March 23

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to indulge in.
Chicago the Musical
Harris Center for the Arts
Thurs. 8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Sun. 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/chicago-the-musical/
Insane Inflatable 5K
Cal Expo
Sat. 8:30 a.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/insane-inflatable-5k/
Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival
Fairytale Town
Sat. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sutter-childrens-center-wellness-festival-3/
Kidtopia 2017
Fair Oaks Park
Sat. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kidtopia-2017/
Make It A Night Pick
Community Center Theater
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
Sat. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sun. 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=Sacramento%20Ballet%20Presents%20Peter%20Pan&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date&date_format=m-d-Y
Where to Eat: Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Where to Grab A Drink: Firestone Public House