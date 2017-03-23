Your Weekend, March 23

Posted 10:12 AM, March 23, 2017, by

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to indulge in.

 

Chicago the Musical

Harris Center for the Arts

Thurs. 8 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sun. 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/chicago-the-musical/

 

Insane Inflatable 5K

Cal Expo

Sat. 8:30 a.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/insane-inflatable-5k/

 

Sutter Children's Center Wellness Festival

Fairytale Town

Sat. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sutter-childrens-center-wellness-festival-3/

 

Kidtopia 2017

Fair Oaks Park

Sat. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kidtopia-2017/

 

Make It A Night Pick

Community Center Theater

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Sat. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=Sacramento%20Ballet%20Presents%20Peter%20Pan&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date&date_format=m-d-Y

Where to Eat: Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Where to Grab A Drink: Firestone Public House

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 9

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 9

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, February 23

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 15

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, February 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 12

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, March 16

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 1

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 19

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 29

  • Lifestyle Morning

    Your Weekend, March 2

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, January 5

  • Morning

    Your Weekend, December 22