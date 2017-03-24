Beatles vs. Stones tribute show coming to Harlow’s in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history - which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel featuring internationally renowned tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show.

Sunday, March 26

Doors at 7:00 PM; Show at 8:00 PM

Tickets $20 in advance; $25 on day of show

Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub

2708 "J" Street

Sacramento, CA, 95816

(916) 441-4693