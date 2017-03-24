Celebrity Poker Tournament for Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The All-in for Arden Arcade Poker Tournament is coming to Mercedes Benz of Sacramento tomorrow. Join the Arden Arcade Rotary, Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART), and the Sacramento Children's Home Friends of the Crisis Nurseries for a night of Texas Hold'em Poker. This charity poker tournament will benefit the community works and children's charities supported by the Rotary Club of Arden Arcade, DART, and SCH Friends of the Crisis Nurseries.

More info:

All-in for Arden Arcade

Saturday, March 25th, 4:30 pm

Mercedes Benz of Sacramento

Player tickets: $150

Spectator tickets: $20

ArdenArcadePoker2017.BrownPaperTickets.com