South Land Park Quadruple Homicide: Community in Shock After Father Kills Family

SACRAMENTO -- A heinous quadruple murder has torn apart a South Land Park family.

"Total shock," sand Tynya Beverly.

Beverly tells FOX40 her former colleague, Angel Vasquez, her two children and another adult were killed inside their South Land Park home.

Beverly says the man police arrested, Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, is their father and husband.

"This is a big call for love that if you had to do this you are in so much pain to have to take your family out like that," Beverly said.

The 56-year-old is behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail facing four counts of murder for a crime horrific enough to disturb and disgust a neighborhood and a police department.

"This is a very tragic incident that's affected everybody from the community, to the family, to the officers that are involved," said Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bryce Heinlein.

Neighbor and former Sacramento City Council member Lauren Hammond says the children were an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, who she describes as quiet and reserved.

"We watched them learn how to ride a bike, skateboard, roller skate up and down the street, so losing them is very hurtful," Hammond said.

Hammond says the children attended John Cabrillo Elementary and Sam Brannan Middle School.

Police say Salvador Vasquez-Oliva is their primary suspect.

Hammond never sensed he could be capable of such a disgusting crime.

"He should have done something else," Hammond said. "I wont say what that is, but the answer is never to kill your family."

The California Employment Development Department says Vasquez-Oliva worked for EDD since October 2012 as an office technician.

Beverly says Vasquez also worked for EDD and was in the process of splitting from her husband, but recently let him move back into their South Land Park home.

Beverly says she's still in denial about the fact this dedicated mother and her children are gone.

"Why the kids? Why the babies?" Beverly said. "I just don't understand it and I cant get my hands around it."