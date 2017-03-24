Fairfield Police Launches Investigation After Finding Man Shot to Death in Car

FAIRFIELD — Police are on scene in Fairfield investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car.

At 1:42 p.m. reports came in from a passerby who noticed a man had been shot and killed.

The Fairfield Police Department reports that the car was located at the intersection of Great Jones and Illinois Streets.

Detectives are attempting to determine the details surrounding the shooting and have no further information regarding any suspects or what may have led up to the incident. They have asked that anyone who has information call the Fairfield Police Department tip line at 707-428-7345.

