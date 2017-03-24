Golden 1 Center Hosts State High School Basketball Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Last weekend it was the NCAA Tournament. This weekend at the Golden 1 Center, the state high school basketball championships.

Six games happened Friday, and six more are on deck for Saturday starting at 10 in the morning. Three local schools have advanced to the state finals. The McClatchy girls played Friday evening in the Division I championship against Windward out of Los Angeles. McClatchy lost that game by a 53 to 41 final.

"I loved playing on the big court, hopefully it will get me ready for college ball," said McClatchy senior Jordan Cruz. "It was cool to see family, friends, all the student section there. It was awesome, and it was an experience I will remember forever."

That's exactly what the CIF was hoping for this weekend. This is the first of a two year deal between the CIF and Golden 1 Center to host the state finals, and they they couldn't have found a better place or experience to host the games.

"Someone asked earlier, 'is this place too big?' Absolutely not," explained CIF Executive Director Roger Blake. "Because, for the kids, this is their chance. They are on the big stage. This is their Super Bowl."

A total of 12 games, more than 300 student athletes, and thousands of basketball fans will be at the new downtown arena this weekend.

Among the six games, Saturday will be the West Campus girls playing for the Division IV crown against Los Osos at 10 a.m., and the Woodcreek boys playing in the "Open" Division title game at 8 p.m. against Bishop Montgomery.