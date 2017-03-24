It’s Organic! Mobile Farmers Market

It's Organic! is helping a local Elk Grove school raise funds towards the 6th Grade Mission Springs field trip in October. It's Organic! is donating 100% of the profit from the market back to the school. When viewers sign-up online and use the promo code: FALCON2017, the school will receive $10 for their order.
Sign up at www.itsorganicdelivery.com
Use promo code: FALCON2017
$10 of the order goes back to the school
It's Organic!
Fresh Organic Produce Delivered To Your Home/Office
Phone: 800-721-0648