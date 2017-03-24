Neighbors Speak Out About South Land Park Quadruple Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Fifteen hours after four bodies were found inside a South Land Park Home, that Sacramento scene was still being processed and the investigation has developed three other areas of interest - two in San Francisco...on Pierce and Fell streets and an undisclosed location in San Pablo.

Emotion was intense as the weight of lost lives sunk into this neighborhood.

"It's...it's a terrible, terrible tragedy," said Sherri Giorgi.

"I did not know there was a family with two children there," Giorgi said through tears.

Officers originally came to the area to conduct a welfare check requested by a concerned caller.

While police are not giving any clues into who was killed, Sacramento's mayor has confirmed that children were among the dead.

One young girl in the area says two of her friends from a nearby middle school - a brother and sister - lived at 1148 35th Avenue with their mom.

She believes she's lost her friends.

"She was a good person. She was a good friend. I don't know what to say," said Trisha.

About the other?

"He was funny...nice."

Others in the area stunned by the violence were shocked by neighborhood chatter that the children's mother may also be among the victims.

"I...I did see the kids on occasion. The son would ride a bike and the daughter would roller skate or roller blade or something, but I've heard that people never even knew that a woman lived there," shared Brad Gong.

One of FOX40's media partners in the Bay is reporting that that woman's husband, Salvador Vasquez, is the man picked up by Sacramento police in San Francisco today.

The two were apparently in the middle of a nasty divorce.

Officers in San Francisco have also detained a woman for questioning.

The entire situation has folks near where so much was lost, doing a lot of questioning of their own.

"You see it all the time. You hear about it on the news...different places. You just don't think it's gonna come right here in your yard," said Giorgi.