4 Suisun City Homes Burglarized in Same Day; Police Search for Suspects, Getaway Van

SUISUN CITY -- The Suisun City Police Department posted a surveillance video of suspects fleeing after burglarizing a home in broad daylight Wednesday in a Suisun City neighborhood.

A surveillance video from an upstairs window across the street catches who officials believe are the suspects, as well as their getaway van backing into the driveway of a home on Promenade Circle. Three people leave the house and enter the van before it drives away.

The incident is just one in a series of four burglaries involving multiple suspects breaking into homes. All four burglaries happened on Wednesday, in the light of day.

The Suisun City Police Department posted a list of the burglaries Saturday, which involved homes on Promenade Circle, Hall Lane, Gazebo Court and Tamarisk Circle.

Suspects smashed sliding glass doors as they broke into three of the homes.

Police are now searching for multiple people involved in the burglaries and the dark-colored van they used to get away from the scenes. The van, authorities say, has paper license plates.

A similar van was caught on surveillance video captured during another burglary in Vallejo. Police believe that burglary and the ones in Suisun City could be connected.

The Suisun City Police Department is asking the public for help. If you see the van call 707-421-7373 immediately and do not approach the occupants.