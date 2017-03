Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sleep Train is changing their name to Mattress Firm! Sleep Train and Mattress Firm merged in 2014 and have been working in collaboration ever since. It's the same great company, just under a new name. They will offer the same incredible products, great customer service, and all on a larger scale. You may notice the signs change, but the company remains just as you remember.

More info:

Mattress Firm

MattressFirm.com

MattressFirmFosterKids.corg

Facebook: Mattress Firm

Twitter: @MattressFirm