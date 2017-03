Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather this week has been trouble for the Stockton Dirt Track with tonight's event being cancelled. Gary Thomas, director of communications, says that they should be good to go for tomorrow. Only time will tell, but fingers crossed that the event can happen tomorrow.

More info:

FVP Western Spring Shootout

Saturday, March 24th, 5pm

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

(209) 466-9999

StocktonDirtTrack.com