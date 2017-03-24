‘Turn Yourself In:’ Police Search for Final Suspect in Walmart Parking Lot Robbery

PATTERSON — After finding and arresting two suspects, police are still searching for the last person involved in a robbery Wednesday night in a Walmart parking lot.

Three armed men robbed a person in the parking lot on Sperry Avenue before fleeing the scene. Two of the suspects were seen running in the direction of Mackilhaffy Drive. The third suspect escaped behind the Walmart.

Photographs posted by the sheriff’s department show, in detail, the three men in hoodies, walking through the store. Two days later, police properly identified the suspects, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Three separate search warrants were issued in attempts to find the men. In the end, two suspects were taken into custody.

Evidence was collected upon searching the three locations, which included a BB gun.

Now officers are warning the third suspect to reveal himself.

“To the third suspect, who we are not going to name on Facebook,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “We know who you are. Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Officials have not released the identities of any of the suspects or the victim of the robbery.