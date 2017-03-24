UK Honors Lawmaker who Tried to Save Policeman

Floral tributes and a photograph of PC Keith Palmer lay outside the the Houses of Parliament following Wednesday’s attack on Westminster on March 24, 2017 in London, England. (Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker who battled to save the life of a police officer stabbed in the Parliament attack has been honored with an appointment as an adviser to Queen Elizabeth II.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood walks towards the Houses of Parliament on March 24, 2017 in London, England. (Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says Tobias Ellwood has been named to the Privy Council, a committee of senior lawmakers, judges and others that advises the queen. The institution dates back a millennium, and members are entitled to be addressed as “Right Honorable.”

Security Minister Ben Wallace, who helped coordinate the government response to Wednesday’s attack, has also been named to the Privy Council.

Ellwood, a former army officer whose brother died in the 2002 Bali bombing, gave mouth-to-mouth-resuscitation to Constable Keith Palmer after he was stabbed by attacker Khalid Masood as he was guarding the Parliament. Palmer died of his injuries.