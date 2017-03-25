Elk Grove Police Searching for Suspect After Bank Robbery

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is searching for a suspect after a bank robbery.

The incident happened at Chase Bank located at 8725 Elk Grove Boulevard near Emerald Oak Drive Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

Authorities say no weapon was seen and that the suspect passed a note to the bank teller.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking westbound away from the location.

The suspect is described as about a 250 pounds white male between the age of 40-50. His height is approximately 5’8″.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a dark colored hat with a camouflage brim, sunglasses, a blue puffy jacket and a multicolored checkered shirt.

This is the second bank robbery in Elk Grove in less than a week. On Monday US Bank located at 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road was robbed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 478-8060.