Forestville Man Kills Brother, Leads Deputies on Dangerous Car Chase

FORESTVILLE — Deputies’ cars collided Friday night as they chased a man who had just shot and killed his brother.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reports that Shaun Gallon, 38, used a rifle to kill his brother before police arrested him on suspicion of homicide.

Deputies arrived around 7:15 p.m. at a home on River Road in Forestville where Gallon’s mother and the two brothers lived.

The mother explained that her 36-year-old son, Shamus Gallon, had been shot by Shaun. Shaun then drove away in a white Ford Aerostar minivan.

Shamus died at the home after paramedics attempted to resuscitate him.

Just down the road, deputies spotted Shaun driving westbound near Korbel Winery.

As they led a pursuit behind Shaun, a deputy crashed into another deputy attempting to make a U-turn and both cars were rendered inoperable. The deputies were uninjured in the crash.

A third deputy found Shaun’s minivan parked at the MD Gas Station and took him into custody.

The rifle was recovered in the car.

Police believe there was not any significant altercation prior to the shooting and cannot report a motive at this time.

Shaun Gallon is being held at the Sonoma County Jail without bail.