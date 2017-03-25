State Capitol, Landmarks Around the World Go Dark for Earth Hour

Watch this amazing #EarthHour highlights video featuring countries switching off to shine a light on climate action! pic.twitter.com/eBmmoCS8pn — Earth Hour (@earthhour) March 26, 2017

FOX40 — Landmarks around the world, including the California Capitol, went dark for Earth Hour Saturday to bring awareness onto the changing climate.

California State Capitol building goes dark in honor of #EarthHour @CalifDGS pic.twitter.com/c4o3D8kt5z — CA Gov Ops (@CAGovOps) March 26, 2017

The World Wide Fund for Nature and other volunteer organizations launched Earth Hour 10 years ago.

Since its start in 2007, the event has been encouraging all businesses, residences and major landmarks around the world to turn off their non-essential lights for an hour. This year lights were shut off between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Lights for well-known buildings, such as the United Nations Headquarters and Buckingham Palace, were shut off as the nation and the world took part in the yearly show of support.

Just in case you missed the #LAX Gateway pylons dimming for #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/Mf6RyqUxvv — LAX Insider (@LAX_Insider) March 26, 2017

Tonight we supported @earthhour by switching off the lights at Buckingham Palace. #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/ho8oqP170j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 25, 2017