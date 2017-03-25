State Capitol, Landmarks Around the World Go Dark for Earth Hour

FOX40 — Landmarks around the world, including the California Capitol, went dark for Earth Hour Saturday to bring awareness onto the changing climate.
The World Wide Fund for Nature and other volunteer organizations launched Earth Hour 10 years ago.
Since its start in 2007, the event has been encouraging all businesses, residences and major landmarks around the world to turn off their non-essential lights for an hour. This year lights were shut off between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Lights for well-known buildings, such as the United Nations Headquarters and Buckingham Palace, were shut off as the nation and the world took part in the yearly show of support.