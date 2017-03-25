Local High School Basketball Teams Compete in CIF State Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As far as big games go, it doesn't get any bigger. Neither does the trophy. And neither does the court.

"Whew...nerve-wracking at first," said Vanden player, Myli Martinez.

Teams from the capital region were well-represented in the California State High School Basketball Championships, representing their schools on the Kings court at the Golden 1 Center. Their fans were there to represent as well.

Woodcreek out of Roseville played for the State Championships in the boys open division.

Earlier the Vanden girls out of Fairfield won in Division II and West Campus out of Sacramento in Division IV.

For the players and for their classmates, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thrill.

"This is our first basketball game," said two local fans. "But seeing as though they made it to the championship, we thought we'd come out."

The parents were pretty psyched about it too.

"Huge. So excited," said Heather Ruggiero, a Woodcreek parent. "Everybody in Roseville is excited for this."

For the winners, after the victory there was just one more challenge -- it was time to make sure their interview game was on-point. Even if there were no words.

"Man...I don't know. I'm speechless really," said Martinez. "It all happened so fast. I'm just proud of my team."