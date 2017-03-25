Man Shoots Family, Friends, Including Infant and Dog, in His Fresno Home

FRESNO — A man killed his stepfather and the family dog and injured his mother and three others, including an infant, Friday when he shot them in his Fresno home.

Kyle Holaday, 26, was charged with murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty after he opened fire in the South Villa Avenue residence.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Holaday’s home around 7 p.m. to find all five people with gunshot wounds. Holaday had already fled the scene.

Holaday, a former member of the military, killed his stepfather, James Willcoxson, 60, and injured his 58-year-old mother. Two 28-year-old women, who were family friends, and a 5-month-old daughter of one of the women were also injured. The family dog was also shot and died as a result.

The mother and one of her friends are in stable condition at the hospital. The baby, who sustained a graze wound to an ear, and her mother have been released from the hospital.

Deputies located Holaday a mere 10 minutes after arriving at the house. He was stopped about a mile away near Kings Canyon Road and South Lind Avenue when a pickup truck hit him as he was running through traffic.

Holaday is injured, but in stable condition, at a hospital and has been electronically booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Investigators have not uncovered a motive for the shooting.