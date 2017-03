(AP) — Oregon is in the Final Four.

Tyler Dorsey scored 27 points and Jordan Bell was two blocks away from a triple-double as Oregon upset No. 1 seed Kansas 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final.

Joining Oregon in the Final Four is Gonzaga, which trounced Xavier 83-59 in the West Regional championship.

Two more Final Four invitations go out Sunday. North Carolina takes on Kentucky in the South Region, and South Carolina meets Florida in an all-Southeastern Conference East Region final.