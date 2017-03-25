Sacramento Community Remembers Those Lost in South Land Park Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With songs, tears and hugs, a South Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento came together Saturday night to try and ease the pain of lives lost.

"Other than work, I just stand out here and stare at it," said Nadine Valenzuela, referencing the crime scene tape still tied to the tree in her front lawn.

The shock and grief neighbors are still dealing with is now more than two days old.

Thursday four bodies were found inside a home off of 35th Street.

Along with Angelique Vasquez, 45, the Coroner's Office identified Angelique's children, Mia Vasquez, 14, and Alvin Vasquez, 11, and her niece, Ashley Coleman, 21, as the deceased Saturday night.

Sacramento Police have since arrested the children's father and Angelique's husband Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, who currently sits in Sacramento County Jail on four counts of murder.

Saturday's vigil was orchestrated by Sacramento City Council member Jay Schenirer, who represents the Land Park area of Sacramento.

Schenirer tells FOX40 neighbors contacted his office about having the healing event. While obliging, Schenirer says it's the toughest circumstance he's been apart of in his time on the council.

"Been on the council for six years, and when you have small children involved in something like this, it's just a senseless tragedy," Schenirer said.