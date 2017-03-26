Twitter Users Lash Out at United Airlines After Girls Barred from Flight for Wearing Leggings

FOX40 — Users on Twitter were in an outrage Sunday after a woman witnessed a United Airlines gate agent tell three girls that they could not board their flight while wearing leggings.
Shannon Watts, a mother of four daughters and founder of the grassroots movement Moms Demand Action, tagged United in a tweet sent from Denver International Airport.
While boarding flight 215 to Minneappolis at 6:36 a.m., three girls, including a 10-year-old, were reportedly told they had to either change or put dresses over there leggings.
Two of the girls were not allowed on board the flight.
“They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing,” Watts wrote after United replied to her remarks. “Is this your policy?”
“The father had shorts on,” Watts said. “Two young women in leggings booted from flight and a girl had to put a dress on over her leggings in order to board.”
United responded to Watts and other users, mentioning their dress code policy.
“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel,” United tweeted.
Per United’s policies in their Contract of Carriage, rule 21 states that “pass riders” flying under company benefit travel can be held from boarding a flight if they are “barefoot or not properly clothed.” The rule, however, does not detail what attire is allowed on a United flight.
Airline spokesman Jonathan Guerin told FOX40 sister station KDVR that pass travelers fly under employee benefits and are given stricter policies that do not normally apply to regular passengers.
The policies did not stop other users from standing behind Watts. People like Patricia Arquette, William Shatner and Chrissy Teigen joined forces on Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.