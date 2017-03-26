Twitter Users Lash Out at United Airlines After Girls Barred from Flight for Wearing Leggings

FOX40 — Users on Twitter were in an outrage Sunday after a woman witnessed a United Airlines gate agent tell three girls that they could not board their flight while wearing leggings.

Shannon Watts, a mother of four daughters and founder of the grassroots movement Moms Demand Action, tagged United in a tweet sent from Denver International Airport.

1) 3 girls inspected for wearing perfectly acceptable leggings. 2 not allowed to board. I don't care what kind of passengers they were. https://t.co/9VwGKgvWys — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

While boarding flight 215 to Minneappolis at 6:36 a.m., three girls, including a 10-year-old, were reportedly told they had to either change or put dresses over there leggings.

Two of the girls were not allowed on board the flight.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls. https://t.co/RKsIFoE8pq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

.@united Two other girls were not allowed on flight. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

“They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing,” Watts wrote after United replied to her remarks. “Is this your policy?”

.@united They just boarded after being forced to change or put dresses on over the top of their clothing. Is this your policy? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

The father had shorts on. Two young women in leggings booted from flight and a girl had to put a dress on over leggings in order to board. https://t.co/sCCP01gWcA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

“The father had shorts on,” Watts said. “Two young women in leggings booted from flight and a girl had to put a dress on over her leggings in order to board.”

United responded to Watts and other users, mentioning their dress code policy.

“The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel,” United tweeted.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Per United’s policies in their Contract of Carriage, rule 21 states that “pass riders” flying under company benefit travel can be held from boarding a flight if they are “barefoot or not properly clothed.” The rule, however, does not detail what attire is allowed on a United flight.

Per @united, this is the line in their passenger contract that allows them to refuse service to women wearing leggings pic.twitter.com/poIG4HgqL7 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 26, 2017

Airline spokesman Jonathan Guerin told FOX40 sister station KDVR that pass travelers fly under employee benefits and are given stricter policies that do not normally apply to regular passengers.

The policies did not stop other users from standing behind Watts. People like Patricia Arquette, William Shatner and Chrissy Teigen joined forces on Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter.

Turns out United bans leggings, torn jeans, and shorter shorts for free employee pass tickets. Still @united should update policy. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

Next week I'm booking a month of travel. Good job @united, because of this story (& because I fly in leggings) it'll be 100% on @Delta. https://t.co/G7UDEHw2CW — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 26, 2017