Watch Live: Zoo Says April the Giraffe’s Calf ‘Extremely Quiet,’ Hints at ‘Calm Before the Storm’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — In a Sunday morning update, an upstate New York zoo indicated that April the giraffe’s calf seemed “quiet” this morning, hinting that perhaps this is the “calm before the storm.”

A Animal Adventure Park zookeeper tending to the pregnant giraffe noticed the lack of activity from the calf. April herself was noticeably larger, with bulges in her left side.

April has garnered a huge following since the zoo posted a livestream of her on Feb. 23.

The initial live video the Animal Adventure Park posted was flagged as “sexually explicit,” which prompted its removal, and a response from the zoo.

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video.

This calf will be April’s fourth and her mate Oliver’s first.

Once she begins labor, it could take anywhere between two to six hours for the calf to show. At that point, it should only take an hour for the calf to finally come out.

Livestream has been provided by the Animal Adventure Park in New York. For more information, visit their site.