Ask a Vet: Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields, Acupuncture Treatment in Pets

ORANGEVALE -- Paired with traditional medication and treatment, electromagnetic treatment and acupuncture can help pets who suffering from a wide range of issues.

When battery current is pulsed through its coils, magnetic beds will pull negative ions out of the system, says Dr. Jyl.

The treatment, which lasts between 30 to 60 minutes, can help if a pet is experiencing inflammatory conditions, broken bones, or any sort of arthritis or inflammation.

For animals who suffer from ailments such as an inability to walk or liver or kidney conditions, Dr. Jyl recommends about six acupuncture sessions.

For more information on these treatments, visit Dr. Jyl's website.