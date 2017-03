Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women have the chance to get one-on-one career advice from some of the top local female business leaders. At "Bizwomen Mentoring Monday" women receive one-on-one 7 minute sessions from 40 of the most influential women in the community. This gives women a chance to learn valuable information about business.

More info:

Bizwomen Mentoring Monday

Monday, April 3rd

9am-11am

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

Tickets: $35

(916) 558-7805

BizJournalsEvents.com