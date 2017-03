Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy tacos are a deliciously easy go-to for any Final Four viewing party spread.

Chef Richard Hinojosa demonstrates how to make blackened prawn street tacos. CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix, where the NCAA Final Four will be hosted, pairs the prawns with healthy, bold flavors and ingredients like pickled red onions.

