Hughson Police Search for Suspect After He Exposed Himself to Middle School Girl

HUGHSON — Hughson police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl Monday as she was walking to school.

Just after 8 a.m., the Emilie J. Ross Middle School student was walking to school down Fox Road when she reports a gray, 4-door Infiniti or Nissan with tinted windows drove alongside her.

The first time the girl encountered the suspect she says he partially rolled down the passenger side window, according to the Hughson Police Services. The man then asked the 12-year-old for directions to Modesto. She told him she didn’t know the answer and walked away.

In later reports to police, the girl would describe the man as being in his late 20s with black hair and beard and a medium complexion. At the time he was only wearing a blue shirt.

As she walked down the street the car continued to follow until it pulled past her and up to the curb. The passenger side window was then rolled down all the way. As the girl walked by the suspect pointed down and exposed himself to her.

The girl quickly left as the man sped eastbound down Fox Road.

She later told school staff about the incident, who reported it to the Hughson Police Services.

Police are still searching for the man. They report that this is the first known indecent exposure incident regarding this particular suspect and vehicle.