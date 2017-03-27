Lodi Wine Makers Enjoy Second-Largest Grape Harvest Ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- From the vine to the glass, the art of crafting a good bottle of wine starts with Mother Nature.

"As farmers you always like it when you have a good crop and then so you live year-to-year with what mother nature gives you and so when you have a good one you’re happy for it,” Stuart Spencer, the Program Manager of the Lodi Winegrape Commission said.

Spencer explains that according to the latest grape crush report, 2016 was a good year for wine makers.

"2016 harvest was our second largest harvest we’ve ever had in Lodi. It came in a little over 800,000 tons,” he told FOX40.

Spencer said the increased rain helped tremendously along with more vineyards.

Jeff Werter, the co-owner of the Toasted Toad Cellars in Lodi, said he’s more than happy with the harvest. Werter said that 2016 was not only a landmark year for production, the quality of the wine grapes have also improved.

"Quality, at least in the vineyards were involved with were some of the best fruit I’ve seen in the last five years,” Werter said.

But this year’s production may not be so good.

"I think production will probably be down in (2017) and I think that’s going to be a result of vineyards basically that have been under water for weeks,” Werter said.

Heavy storms have hit some San Joaquin County wineries especially hard, leaving them under water. But Werter said, guessing aside, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next year.

"I mean it’s great, I’m looking forward to 2017. We’ll see how the weather is,” he told us.

As far as the price for a 2016 bottle, Werter said the cost is usually determined by the larger winemakers. However, prices for wine grapes did go up last year.