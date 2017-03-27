Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Through Lodi

LODI — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly leading officers on a chase through Lodi, police said.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle for expired registration and failing to stop at a red light.

The driver, later identified as Jason Crawford, drove away in his vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended on North East Road near East Heintz Alley in San Joaquin County, police said.

During the chase, Crawford was involved in a crash and ran away from the vehicle he was driving, Lodi police said.

He was found and arrested by Lodi police officers.

Crawford faces multiple vehicle code violations and felony evading.